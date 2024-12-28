Every Game In Squid Game Season 2, Ranked

Coming in last is a game that will be familiar to anyone who has seen "The Deer Hunter": Russian Roulette. The highly deadly game usually involves players loading one bullet into a revolver, spinning the chamber, and then placing the gun up to the side of their head and pulling the trigger. There's a one-in-six chance that the player will end up shooting themselves. In the first episode of "Squid Game" season 2, Gi-hun comes face to face with the mysterious Recruiter, played by Gong Yoo. The Recruiter has a revolver on hand and suggests they play Russian Roulette, but he adds a twist to the game: instead of spinning the chamber each round, the two players will simply go back and forth pulling the trigger. This increases the odds of being shot, and means that at the very least, if the gun comes up empty five times in a row, the final round will ensure a bullet is fired. Gi-hun, who is trying to get back to the island and shut down the games once and for all, agrees to play.

The two players go back and forth, with the chamber empty each time. FInally, there are two chances left. One of the two remaining trigger pulls will fire the bullet. Gi-hun has the gun, and could easily cheat by pointing it at the Recruiter and pulling the trigger twice — one of those shots is guaranteed to be a kill shot. By Gi-hun plays fair: he puts the gun to his head and fires. This round is empty, which means that the last round is the one with the bullet in it. The tables are turned: the Recruiter could simply use this oppertunity to simply shoot and kill Gi-hun. Instead, he also plays by the rules, and ends up shooting himself to death in the process. It's a disturbing scene overall, but it's the least "exciting" game this season.