The Real Reason Squid Game Season 2 Is Only 7 Episodes Long

The games are about to begin again! Hwang Dong-hyuk's "Squid Game," the streaming television phenomenon that captivated viewers all over the world in 2021 (and spawned a terrible reality competition series called "Squid Game: The Challenge"), is set to unwrap its second season the day after Christmas, with a third and final season en route sometime next year. The survival horror series about financially struggling people who play a series of children's games that, if lost, will result in their death remains grimly compelling to viewers who, given the state of the global economy, are likely to be facing their own money problems.

As to whether the considerably violent, decidedly controversial show is thematically sharp, wantonly cruel or simply good, exploitative fun, that's up to you. What's not for debate is that the first season ended with Netflix subscribers wanting more of the bloody same, and we've a feeling they're going to get it with seriously bloody interest.

While we wait for the premiere of "Squid Game" season 2, some viewers are wondering why this latest batch of episodes is two shy of the first season's nine. Are the episodes going to be longer, or does he just have a tighter story to tell this time out? Hwang has an answer to this question!