TV's Most Thrilling Competition Heats Up In The Squid Game Season 2 Trailer

The end of the holiday season in America will be marked by one thing and one thing only: the arrival of "Squid Game" season 2. The smash hit South Korean series from Netflix and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk became the streaming juggernaut's most popular series of all time, inspiring a reality TV competition show (that completely misses the point of the original series) and an upcoming sister series set in America from David Fincher (that will probably be awesome). Although it took over a decade for Dong-hyuk to get "Squid Game" into eyeballs across the globe, Netflix is making sure the show will end without another big break between seasons; season 2 hits just after Christmas, and the third and final season will drop sometime in 2025. Considering the show's premise revolves around hundreds of people dying in an attempt to secure financial stability, season 2 unfortunately won't see a lot of returning faces (RIP), save for Emmy Award winner Lee Jung-jae as the winner of the games, Seong Gi-hu, Lee Byung-hun as the games' Front Man, "Train to Busan" star Gong Yoo as the Recruiter, and Wi Ha-jun as Detective Hwang Jun-ho who was left for dead by his brother, the masked leader of the games.

Gi-hun surviving the games is nothing to celebrate as it means 455 people died to get him to that point, not to mention, while he was in the games, he lost his mother and his ex-wife and daughter are moving to the United States. Now, while enduring his survivor's guilt, he's on a dark mission to put a stop to the games and the organization that changed his life forever. There's no such thing as a "winner" when you're playing the Squid Game, but we have a feeling he already knows that.