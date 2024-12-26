Who Wins The Games In Squid Game Season 2?

This post contains major spoilers for "Squid Game" season 2.

The first season of "Squid Game" ends on a rather decisive note. Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who wins the titular game in a pyrrhic victory, chooses to stay behind and challenge the barbaric notion of pitting struggling, desperate folks against each other. The deaths of his friends weigh heavy on Gi-hun, paving the path for his re-entry as a contestant in "Squid Game" season 2, in which he's prepared to undergo hell once again just for a shot at eradicating this sinister cycle. Gone is the cheerful naivete that Gi-hun exhibited in season 1: now, he's jaded yet determined, taking a more vigilant, pragmatic approach to the games. However, is that enough for him to win the games a second time? Or will another player emerge victorious, with Gi-hun's arc coming to a tragic end?

To answer this question quickly: no one wins the Squid Games this time, as episode 7 — the final entry in season 2 of the show — ends on a massive cliffhanger. The catalyst that plummets events toward this conclusion is the vote deciding whether players can leave and split the prize money accumulated up until each game round, provided that the X/LEAVE players win by a majority. These votes are a new addition to the games, and we see the contestants voting after every game's conclusion, but in episode 7, a casualty-causing bathroom fight leads to dwindled players on either side. As O/STAY and X/LEAVE voters lose 3 and 2 players respectively, this prompts a re-vote the next day, with the unspoken expectation of the X/LEAVE voters winning, provided no one switches sides. However, all hell breaks loose before the night before the voting is supposed to take place.

Gi-hun warns his allies that the O/STAY players will attempt to attack and kill the X/LEAVE group after lights out in order to stay and keep playing the games. He's right, as the guards are quietly ordered to prep for "the special game" that is about to unfold later at night. Player 001, revealed to be none other than The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) in episode 3, also anticipates this move and works alongside Gi-hun to lead a revolt. How does this change the intended outcome of the games?