Squid Game: The Real Reason Gi-Hun Dyed His Hair Red
If there's one thing Netflix has been good at since the streamer began producing original titles, it's going viral. The company isn't great at making lasting works of fiction that people cherish after many years, but they've proven able to occasionally release something that everyone on the planet talks about for a couple of weeks before moving on (unless Netflix keeps the conversation going through things like sequels or merch).
Perhaps the biggest hit Netflix has ever had in terms of worldwide reach is "Squid Game," the Korean thriller TV series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk about contestants engaging in a deadly competition where they have a chance to win big money as long as they survive increasingly sadistic high stakes versions of children's games. It makes sense, then, that Netflix is going all in on the "Squid Game" universe, with a (very misguided) reality game show, a second season, and even an upcoming TV show from acclaimed director David Fincher.
But before we get more creepy people in red jumpsuits and masks, more twisted versions of playground games, and more Lee Jung-jae (always a good idea), let's go back to where the first season ended. In case you need a refresher, the season wrapped up with Seong Gi-hun winning the game after a lot of trauma, tying up a few loose ends, and then deciding to walk back from a trip abroad to put an end to the twisted games — but not before he gets a makeover straight out of "The Count of Monte Cristo," with a new hairdo and a bright red dye job.
Speaking with Variety, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk talked about the inspiration behind that bright red hairdo. As Hwang described it, the inspiration "came from an unexpected place," which is an understatement because he clarified, "I got it from my favorite comic book 'Slam Dunk.'" That's right, the ending of the most popular international death game tale since "Battle Royale" was inspired by a basketball manga, and that rules.
Yes, Squid Game's Gi-hun got red hair because of a basketball manga
For Lee Jung-jae, who played Gi-hun, changing the character's hair made perfect sense. "After going through such a tremendous experience, in order for him to live a new life I thought that dying his hair red was sort of the beginning of his new-summoned courage," the actor said.
Created by Takehiko Inoue, "Slam Dunk" is a hugely popular '90s sports manga that follows a high school delinquent who decides to join the Shōhoku High School basketball team to try and impress a girl, and learns to love the sport as the team goes through many ordeals, victories, and losses. "Slam Dunk" became one of the most popular manga titles in the '90s, is regarded as one of the greatest sports manga series, and was often considered to be a big reason why basketball became so popular in Japan at the time (some also point to the show as part of the reason Air Jordan sneakers became so popular in the country).
Though the original '90s anime series was left unfinished just before it adapted the final arc of the manga, Inoue himself brought the story to a close last year with the excellent "The First Slam Dunk." Not only was that movie so popular in Japan that it outgrossed "Avatar: The Way of Water," but it is one of only four anime films to have the coveted 100% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is not just a phenomenal conclusion to the 30-year-old story from the original comic, but also a thrilling sports drama all in its own right. Even if you've never seen a single episode, "The First Slam Dunk," with its gripping story, nail-biting basketball action, and exquisite animation, is one of the best basketball movies ever made.