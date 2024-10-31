Squid Game: The Real Reason Gi-Hun Dyed His Hair Red

If there's one thing Netflix has been good at since the streamer began producing original titles, it's going viral. The company isn't great at making lasting works of fiction that people cherish after many years, but they've proven able to occasionally release something that everyone on the planet talks about for a couple of weeks before moving on (unless Netflix keeps the conversation going through things like sequels or merch).

Perhaps the biggest hit Netflix has ever had in terms of worldwide reach is "Squid Game," the Korean thriller TV series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk about contestants engaging in a deadly competition where they have a chance to win big money as long as they survive increasingly sadistic high stakes versions of children's games. It makes sense, then, that Netflix is going all in on the "Squid Game" universe, with a (very misguided) reality game show, a second season, and even an upcoming TV show from acclaimed director David Fincher.

But before we get more creepy people in red jumpsuits and masks, more twisted versions of playground games, and more Lee Jung-jae (always a good idea), let's go back to where the first season ended. In case you need a refresher, the season wrapped up with Seong Gi-hun winning the game after a lot of trauma, tying up a few loose ends, and then deciding to walk back from a trip abroad to put an end to the twisted games — but not before he gets a makeover straight out of "The Count of Monte Cristo," with a new hairdo and a bright red dye job.

Speaking with Variety, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk talked about the inspiration behind that bright red hairdo. As Hwang described it, the inspiration "came from an unexpected place," which is an understatement because he clarified, "I got it from my favorite comic book 'Slam Dunk.'" That's right, the ending of the most popular international death game tale since "Battle Royale" was inspired by a basketball manga, and that rules.