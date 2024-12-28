5 Burning Questions Squid Game Season 3 Needs To Answer
Spoilers for "Squid Game Season 2" follow.
"Squid Game" season 2 is here, and while the games aren't over yet (the season ends on a cliffhanger), the biggest loser so far is Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who after attempting to lead an uprising was blind to seeing Hwang In-ho aka The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) stabbing him in the back. So now what? Where does this leave our hero and the future of Squid Game organization? Well, thankfully we won't have to wait too long to find out.
Netflix confirmed they'd be re-entering the Squid Game in 2025, with the show ending with the third and final season, wrapping up the streaming service's most popular series of all-time. But while we wait for season 3 to arrive, audiences are currently stuck with a handful of questions about what the future holds for this world of deadly children's games, organ snatching shenanigans, and a boat that feels lost at sea. We've got a handful of head-scratchers that we're desperate to be answered whenever season 3 starts up again, and we break some of them down below.
1. What's the game we see during the Squid Game season 2 post-credits scene?
Gi-hun's plan might've been shot to hell, but the rebellion did lead to an abrupt end for the games (at least for now) on account of some of the remaining players being killed in the final showdown. You'd hope that all those deaths weren't in vain, but it looks like the games won't be paused for very long, as we see a quick tease of a new game in a post-credits scene. With Gi-hun's location unknown, the show gives us a glimpse of yet another game of "Red Light, Green Light" and that unmistakable giant robot girl. The difference here is that she's not alone: right beside her is a robot boy, seemingly doubling the risk for any unwitting player who moves a muscle at the wrong time. There's also a literal traffic light on display to show players when they have the red light or the green light.
Because of this alteration, it's not a matter of where this new series of games is taking place, but when. An obvious assumption is that the games have continued ticking on even after Gi-hun's failed plot, but there's also the possibility that we're seeing a flashback to an earlier series of games. Might this be a setup that predates the current version of "Red Light, Green Light" that we're familiar with, or have the Front Man and his crew doubled their efforts for carnage and kills in the first round? We'll have to wait until they make their move next year to find out.
2. Is Jun-ho ever going to find the island?
As much as the second season has gripped us this year, one area that definitely needed some work was cop Jun-ho's mission for a heated family reunion with his brother the Front Man while attempting to find the island. While Gi-hun offered himself up once again, the police officer who failed to successfully blow the whistle on the conspiracy took to the sea to find him, and it led to the dullest areas of the show. With that in mind, is there a chance that the winds will pick up and Jun-ho will actually find what he's looking for and figure out Captain Park's attempts of sabotage in the process?
We hope so, because this poor supporting character has been treading water for most of the season. And when it seemed like he had found something in the form of the exploding "Lost"-like hatch, he bailed on that island, believing it to be a decoy for ... vague reasons. We can only hope that when we do return in season 3, Jun-ho finally touches down, or at least sees his desired spot on the horizon and can lend a hand to Gi-hun, whose hope of busting the games wide open just got even harder.
3. Will Gi-hun expose the Squid Game to the world?
When Gi-hun dared to go back to the games he was setting himself up for an almost impossible mission of being the one player that could finally expose this hellish tournament. He might have gotten away with it too, if it hadn't been for that meddling Front Man/In-ho. The battle ended with In-ho victorious and even killing Gi-hun's best friend, Jung-bae. So now what? What kind of state will we find Gi-hun in when season 3 arrives, and what can he do to finish what he set out to do? More importantly, why has The Front Man kept him alive in the first place?
One possible option is that Gi-hun's nemesis has plans that run deep within the games and perhaps put him in an unthinkable position that the Front Man found himself in years before. Given that In-ho has taken over from Oh Il-nam following his passing, is the new boss looking for a protege for himself to work alongside with, and seeing potential in the only other player that has survived two games (so far)? It would certainly make for a twisted finale if that came to pass, but we get the feeling that Gi-hun remains firmly against everything that's happening and won't be willing to play nice.
4. How will the Squid Game continue after the uprising?
Given how things unfolded at the end of season 2, it certainly seems like a contestant takeover isn't a common occurrence in Squid Game history. But the rebellion is easily put-down by the time the season ends, which raises the question: how will the surviving players go back to playing the games again? Will everyone simply return to the way things were before the armed uprising began? Then again, the fact that so many of the resistance fighters have been killed certainly implies that the players who keep voting to stay and play more games have the advantage: a huge chunk of the "leave" voters are now dead.
The Front Man might have regained the upper hand for now, but how will he handle the united front of both Gi-hun (if and when he breaks free from capture) and the brother he thought he'd killed last season? For the last big hurrah of season 3, "Squid Game" really does need to pull something special out the bag, but that raises yet another question: will Gi-hun live to see how things truly end?
5. Will Gi-hun survive Squid Game season 3?
For a character that began as a selfish, struggling deadbeat dad, Gi-hun has certainly turned himself around. He's just had to see copious amounts of death and play horrifying games to to do it. Nevertheless, he's become the everyman hero that we're all behind, hoping that he really will stick it to the mysterious game masters. The biggest concern, however, is how much will it cost Gi-hun to be victorious? Is there a chance that after three games and countless dances with death, the Squid Game kills its former champion when all of this is over?
Every epic tale needs a hero to make his last stand against whatever threat they're facing, whether they make it out alive or not. In Gi-hun's case, there's undoubtedly something poetic about the man that began the games in it for himself to then put his life on the line for others. Then again, the show could take a very dark and shocking turn and put Gi-hun in the last place we'd expect: running the games in the future, just like former winner the Front Man. According to "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, there's a reason this all ends with season 3 and hopefully we'll get some answers soon.