5 Burning Questions Squid Game Season 3 Needs To Answer

Gi-hun's plan might've been shot to hell, but the rebellion did lead to an abrupt end for the games (at least for now) on account of some of the remaining players being killed in the final showdown. You'd hope that all those deaths weren't in vain, but it looks like the games won't be paused for very long, as we see a quick tease of a new game in a post-credits scene. With Gi-hun's location unknown, the show gives us a glimpse of yet another game of "Red Light, Green Light" and that unmistakable giant robot girl. The difference here is that she's not alone: right beside her is a robot boy, seemingly doubling the risk for any unwitting player who moves a muscle at the wrong time. There's also a literal traffic light on display to show players when they have the red light or the green light.

Because of this alteration, it's not a matter of where this new series of games is taking place, but when. An obvious assumption is that the games have continued ticking on even after Gi-hun's failed plot, but there's also the possibility that we're seeing a flashback to an earlier series of games. Might this be a setup that predates the current version of "Red Light, Green Light" that we're familiar with, or have the Front Man and his crew doubled their efforts for carnage and kills in the first round? We'll have to wait until they make their move next year to find out.