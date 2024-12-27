Squid Game Season 2 Reveals New Details About The Front Man's Mysterious Past

This article contains spoilers for "Squid Game" season 2.

The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) is an instrumental character in "Squid Game" season 1, and doubly more so in season 2. After the death of Oh Il-Nam (O Yeong-su) during the ending of "Squid Game" season 1, he seems to wield the primary power over the titular games, which makes him series protagonist Seong Gi-hun's (Lee Jung-jae) sworn nemesis. After the first season reveals that he's actually Hwang Jun-ho's (Wi Ha-joon) long-lost brother Hwang In-ho, he also has a personal history with his kid brother. However, apart from his identity and his status as a former Squid Game winner who's now working as a high-ranking organizer, there's not a lot season 1 reveals about the guy.

As such, the morsels of information about his personal life he offers in season 2 are extremely interesting. Revelations about the Front Man's history start trickling in after the first episode, "Bread and Lottery," is done with the heavy lifting about Gi-hun's and Jun-ho's life circumstances and respective aspirations. Episode 2, "Halloween Party," teaches us that the character wasn't always alone in this world — instead, he once had a wife who's now dead. What's more, it turns out that Jun-ho and In-ho are actually step brothers.

There's also a very good reason why Jun-ho is so devoted to his brother despite his apparent supervillainy: The Front Man has actually donated a kidney to him, which implies a life debt that no doubt reinforces the (step)brotherly love the detective-turned-traffic cop feels toward In-ho. It would also appear that the Front Man has been quite corrupt even before his Squid Game career, and accepted bribes — though it seems he did it to help his dying wife.