First Squid Game Season 2 Reactions Have Critics United

"Brilliant." A "masterstroke." These are just a few of the superlatives being thrown towards "Squid Game" season 2 on the same day that the Netflix series was nominated for Best Drama Series by the Golden Globes (if that's your thing, which it probably shouldn't be). The stakes are higher, the games themselves are more brutal, and the body count will almost assuredly reach heights previously unseen — and that's not even factoring in the addition of new characters like "Thanos" (yes, patterned after the Marvel villain) and an even greater focus on the mysterious Front Man. A very select group of critics were given access to the second season ahead of time and, well, they're all pretty much united in saying the same thing about the episodes to come (though season 2 will only amount to seven total episodes).

Outlet Rama's Screen kicks thing off by noting that "Squid Game" ups the ante considerably this time around, even alluding to a sequence straight out of the 1978 film "The Deer Hunter" that will unsettle viewers quite a bit:

"['Squid Game'] season 2 was a lot crazier than the first one. It even had its own 'The Deer Hunter' moment that got me all on pins & needles, squeamish. This time it's retribution-based & action-packed. Lee Jung-jae once again delivered a ferocious performance."

Critic Ashley Hurst echoes the same sentiments, though with particular praise for main lead Lee Jung-Jae and the entire ensemble cast overall. According to Hurst, the action sequences alone will prove to be well worth the wait for season 2:

"'Squid Game' S2 is a brilliant return for Netflix's most popular show. The new cast is magnificent, and Lee Jung-Jae puts in another masterful performance. There's so many amazing action sequences. It's well worth the wait. Get hyped!"

Finally, Aayush Sharma of Game Rant puts a fine point on it all, calling this next batch of episodes "bigger and better" than what came before and assuring fans that the scripts fully explore the depths of the characters' psychologies:

"Season 2 is a masterstroke in escalating the stakes while delving deeper into the human psyche. The plot seamlessly intertwines high-octane action sequences with psychological mind games. Lee Jung-Jae is magnificent. It's bigger and better."

Just when you thought the hype was already at a fever pitch, it appears we weren't raising our expectations high enough. Season 2 of "Squid Game" debuts on Netflix December 26, 2024.