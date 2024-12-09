First Squid Game Season 2 Reactions Have Critics United
If you thought actual reality shows were bad, just be thankful we don't live in the same universe as those unfortunate characters in "Squid Game." (On second thought, maybe that horrifically misguided " Squid Game: The Challenge" spinoff proved we're closer to that than we'd like to think.) The Netflix series famously put millions and millions of viewers in a chokehold during the height of the pandemic in 2021. It's been quite a long wait to see what happens next after season 1's shocking ending left fans with more questions than answers, not the least of which involved the identity of the mysterious figure running the morbid games in the first place and, more importantly, the uncertain fates of our surviving characters. Considering what a pop cultural phenomenon this South Korean survival/horror series turned into, it was only a matter of time before the streaming platform decided to return to the scene of the crime and recreate that success in a second season.
That time has finally arrived; "Squid Game" season 2 has now been made available to critics, who are taking to social media to relay their thoughts on whether the story reaches even greater heights this time around. The sophomore season brings back creator, writer, director, and producer Hwang Dong-hyuk, along with main stars Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, Wi Ha-joon as Hwang Jun-ho, and more. Unlike the debut season, nothing about "Squid Game" season 2 feels like an out-of-nowhere underdog story. Now, this show is the king of the hill and has all the pressure in the world to defend its crown. The various trailers released to this point have promised even more action and grisly deaths, and the early "Squid Game" reactions seem to be saying the same thing. Read on for more!
First Squid Game reactions hail a 'bigger and better' season 2
"Brilliant." A "masterstroke." These are just a few of the superlatives being thrown towards "Squid Game" season 2 on the same day that the Netflix series was nominated for Best Drama Series by the Golden Globes (if that's your thing, which it probably shouldn't be). The stakes are higher, the games themselves are more brutal, and the body count will almost assuredly reach heights previously unseen — and that's not even factoring in the addition of new characters like "Thanos" (yes, patterned after the Marvel villain) and an even greater focus on the mysterious Front Man. A very select group of critics were given access to the second season ahead of time and, well, they're all pretty much united in saying the same thing about the episodes to come (though season 2 will only amount to seven total episodes).
Outlet Rama's Screen kicks thing off by noting that "Squid Game" ups the ante considerably this time around, even alluding to a sequence straight out of the 1978 film "The Deer Hunter" that will unsettle viewers quite a bit:
"['Squid Game'] season 2 was a lot crazier than the first one. It even had its own 'The Deer Hunter' moment that got me all on pins & needles, squeamish. This time it's retribution-based & action-packed. Lee Jung-jae once again delivered a ferocious performance."
Critic Ashley Hurst echoes the same sentiments, though with particular praise for main lead Lee Jung-Jae and the entire ensemble cast overall. According to Hurst, the action sequences alone will prove to be well worth the wait for season 2:
"'Squid Game' S2 is a brilliant return for Netflix's most popular show. The new cast is magnificent, and Lee Jung-Jae puts in another masterful performance. There's so many amazing action sequences. It's well worth the wait. Get hyped!"
Finally, Aayush Sharma of Game Rant puts a fine point on it all, calling this next batch of episodes "bigger and better" than what came before and assuring fans that the scripts fully explore the depths of the characters' psychologies:
"Season 2 is a masterstroke in escalating the stakes while delving deeper into the human psyche. The plot seamlessly intertwines high-octane action sequences with psychological mind games. Lee Jung-Jae is magnificent. It's bigger and better."
Just when you thought the hype was already at a fever pitch, it appears we weren't raising our expectations high enough. Season 2 of "Squid Game" debuts on Netflix December 26, 2024.