The Golden Globes Don't Matter, And You Really Shouldn't Care About Them In The Slightest

If you're a big movie or TV fan, there are few greater joys in this world than kicking back with a hot pizza, a fizzy drink, and a big awards show to yell about. The Academy Awards are my Super Bowl. The Emmys are my World Series. For many years, the Golden Globes were sort of like the All-Star Game, where the outcome didn't really matter but a huge showing of superstars and a lot of fun, silly fan service were almost guaranteed. The Globes, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), used to kick off the movie and TV awards show season with a boozy, occasionally unhinged bang, feeling more like a party than any other awards show. The problem, unfortunately, is that the party was a place where awards could be bought with bribes and diversity was in short supply: In 2021, the Los Angeles Times published an exposé on the HFPA which uncovered executive decisions that excluded people of color and kept membership uncomfortably exclusive, while the organization was also allegedly taking bribes from studios for nominations (or even awards).

After NBC refused to air the 2022 Golden Globes ceremony due to the controversies plaguing the HFPA, the Golden Globes are trying to make a comeback. The 2023 Golden Globes are tonight, and while in any other time I would be dying to ogle some gorgeous gowns and giggle at the more bonkers acceptance speeches, we really shouldn't pay them any attention. While they claim to have made some changes (at least enough for NBC to take them back), the Globes still have a lot to reckon with. Use that time to catch up on last year's movies before the Oscars. Trust me, we'll all be better for it.