Netflix's Anime Deal With Nippon TV Brings 13 Beloved Anime Titles To Service, Including Berserk, Monster

Folks! It is finally happening. One of the best anime shows ever made, as well as the one good adaptation of one of the greatest manga of all time, is finally coming to streaming.

At a time when availability is becoming an important issue in media as big corporations are erasing entire titles from existence with the push of a button, concepts like piracy as historical preservation are being discussed in a new light, even by creators. If there is literally no legal way to watch a show, should you pirate it? Does it hurt a show when, after years of unavailability and bootlegging, it finally becomes available? "Neon Genesis Evangelion" was a hit on Netflix when it finally became available to stream and got everyone talking about it for the first time in years.

Thankfully, we don't have to debate this any longer, at least not when it comes to shows like the legendary "Monster," because it is coming to a Netflix near you very soon. And it's not alone. According to Variety, Nippon TV has struck a deal to license 13 of its most popular anime to Netflix around the world. The best part? They credit the success of a little show called "Old Enough!" for this new deal. If you haven't heard, "Old Enough!" is a delightfully charming and magical non-scripted series where Japanese toddlers are tasked with doing small errands all by themselves. It is very funny, sweet, and it's been running irregularly since 1991.

So, what does this deal entail, exactly? Starting September 2nd, the first 38 episodes of the popular "Hunter x Hunter" will be streaming in 104 countries. Granted, that's but a fraction of the show's 148 episodes, but still! Also streaming that day will be "Ouran High School Host Club," in 190 territories, and "Claymore," in 136.