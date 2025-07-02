One Of The Most Disgusting Documentaries Ever Is Crushing It On Netflix's Top Charts

There's nothing quite like a trainwreck, i.e. some disaster so unfortunate that it draws massive attention — after all, it's human nature to gawk. That's the draw behind a series of Netflix documentaries about different metaphorical trainwrecks in our recent history, with entries on both individual trainwrecks, like former Toronto "mayor of mayhem" Rob Ford, and crowd disasters, like the violence that erupted at Woodstock '99 or the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy, where a crowd surge led to multiple deaths. These "Trainwreck" docs can really range in tone too, as something like the excellent "Astroworld" documentary is a heartbreaking deep dive into how a fun, exciting moment can turn deadly in an instant. Suffice it to say, the Rob Ford doc is significantly more salacious.

Now, there's a brand new "Trainwreck" on Netflix, and it's definitely the grossest one yet. In fact, it might be one of the grossest documentaries available to stream in general. It all depends on how you deal with scatological stories, because this one's got the scoop on a whole lot of poop (literally).

According to FlixPatrol, Netflix's top 10 movies in the U.S. is currently home to "Trainwreck: Poop Cruise." The doc tells the true story of the Carnival Triumph, a cruise ship that suffered an engine fire while in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico, causing the vessel to stop completely dead in the water. It also caused major electrical and plumbing issues onboard, which led to the ship's toilets overflowing into the hallways with raw sewage. (Hence, "poop cruise.") Of course, as fun as it might be to say "poop cruise," and as humorous as it is in theory and retrospect, the actual ordeal was a harrowing nightmare, and the Netflix doc has all of the gritty, gross details.