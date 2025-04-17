The Pitt And Doctor Odyssey Couldn't Be More Different But Secretly Share The Same DNA

Upon first glance, the acclaimed real-time emergency room Max series "The Pitt" and the ridiculous but joyous ABC cruise ship soap "Doctor Odyssey" seem like two completely different, polar opposite ends of the medical drama subgenre. "The Pitt" was created by "ER" producer R. Scott Gemmill and follows the emergency room team at a fictional Pittsburgh hospital in a deeply realistic way, with each episode representing one consecutive hour on the same difficult day. It's not just a great medical drama, but one of the best new dramas in recent memory. Meanwhile, "Doctor Odyssey" was created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, and it's like Murphy's "Nip/Tuck" meets "The Love Boat," including unique celebrity guest stars each week. It's the kind of glorious camp that fans have come to expect of a Ryan Murphy project, with themed guest weeks and plot points like shark attacks and doing emergency surgery in the middle of a hurricane.

These shows might seem utterly at odds, but there is one thing that connects "The Pitt" and "Doctor Odyssey" rather deeply — their head doctors.

Noah Wyle's Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch of "The Pitt" and Joshua Jackson's Dr. Max Bankman of "Doctor Odyssey" are both exactly the kind of doctor you'd want taking care of you in a crisis. Despite both being traumatized by their experiences related to COVID-19, they are incredibly competent, kind-hearted, and charming silver foxes played by former '90s heartthrobs.