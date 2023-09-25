Without Miami Vice, There Would Be No Golden Girls

Oddly, there's a second story about the inception of "The Golden Girls" floating around that has nothing to do with "Miami Nice." According to Colucci, then NBC president Brandon Tartikoff wrote in his memoir "The Last Great Ride" that he wanted to make a series about women roommates in the style of the Marilyn Monroe-led screwball comedy "How To Marry A Millionaire." He wrote that the idea of ladies looking for love wasn't exactly a popular idea among women writers he pitched it to in the feminist-forward '80s, but after a visit with an elderly aunt, he realized the "How To Marry A Millionaire" idea would work better with women of a certain age.

"Brandon may not have shared those thoughts with us all, so I'm not sure how the 'How to Marry a Millionaire' stuff ended up actually being connected to the development of 'The Golden Girls,'" Littlefield recalled in "Golden Forever." Regardless of how much a shiny Monroe flick figured into the creation of the series, Roberts and Diamonds' "Miami Nice" quips are considered the unlikely origin story for the enduring series. Baume calls the riff that inspired Littlefield "one of the luckiest accidents in television history," and he's not wrong. Few comedic ensembles have been as well matched as Arthur, McClanahan, White, and Getty, and to this day, "Golden Girls" remains a comfort to anyone who's ever had fears about growing older. Don't say corny network promotions never did anything for you.

"The Golden Girls" is currently streaming on Hulu, while "Miami Vice' is available on Freevee.