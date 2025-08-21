Netflix's Biggest Loser Doc Exposes One Of The Most Evil TV Shows Ever Made

For those who missed "The Biggest Loser" (and therefore never lived in a home where the only sweet thing available was SnackWell's), it was a reality competition show that made its capital off the reckless treatment of fat people cast to compete against each other in a battle of extreme weight loss for a $250,000 prize. Some contestants were reportedly only consuming 800 calories a day and working out for 8+ hours to the point of vomiting, as coaches Bob Harper and Jillian Michaels (the latter of whom did not participate in the docuseries) barked "motivational phrases" like, "I don't care if people die on this floor, you better die looking good."

As producer JD Roth explained, "The Biggest Loser" wasn't looking for contestants who were fat and happy with their lives and bodies, but people who were at a place of desperation and saw the show as their last hope. Those who defend their work on the show genuinely believe they were "saving lives," even though there were multiple contestant hospitalizations, reports of permanent damage to their metabolisms, zero guidance once leaving the show, and, in the case of season 8 contestant Tracy Yukich — who said she joined the show in the hopes that weight loss could fix her marriage or fix her — nearly dying due to rhabdomyolysis.

What part of asking people to gorge themselves or build structures out of food using only their mouths to win the chance to call their loved ones at home is increasing life expectancy? How does treating fat people like a side show attraction by squeezing them into revealing clothing for the leering view of millions of people help anyone's health outcomes? In what universe does shaking the camera while a fat person falls off a treadmill to imply they "rattled the room" improve anyone's cholesterol levels?

"This is what America thinks is healthy and safe?" questioned season 2 contestant Suzanne Mendonca, who claimed she was allegedly asked to gain weight before the start of the show in the hopes that her transformation would be more dramatic for TV. "Producers loved that s***," said on-screen trainer Bob Harper. "They were like, 'We want 'em to puke! We want the madness of it all!'"

Safely losing weight is something that needs to be done gradually over time, which doesn't make for "good TV." That alone should have been a sign for the show to never exist in the first place. "People love making fun of fat people," season 7 contestant Joelle Gwynn rightfully pointed out. "The Biggest Loser" was never about health or wellness; it was a billion-dollar empire built on the foundation of a humiliation ritual.