A Bold New Documentary Does Everything The Whale Tried And Failed To Do

I once performed in a professional production of "Silence!," the musical parody of "Silence of the Lambs." I was cast in a dual role as Fredrica Bimmel and Catherine Martin — the "great big fat person" Jame "Buffalo Bill" Gumb coveted before murdering and dumping her in a body of water, and the woman he later kidnapped and kept in his basement hole before being rescued by Clarice Starling.

In the movie, Gumb asks Catherine if she's "about a size 14" before kidnapping her. In the musical, he has a hoedown song and dance number titled, "Are You About A Size 14?" featuring lyrics like "If you want to find the one / You need a girl who weighs a ton." I love the show and I loved playing the characters, but I couldn't help but laugh about the ridiculousness of it as I was and continue to be a size 22. In the world of "Silence of the Lambs," a size 14 provides enough flesh for Ted Levine to make a suit out of a woman to wear ... and I was four sizes larger.

The average American woman is a size 16, for the record.

I'm certainly not breaking any new ground by saying Hollywood sucks at showcasing, writing for, or understanding fat people. Fat actors are replaced by fit actors in fat suits, actors go to extreme lengths to maintain their "hot bods" (sometimes to the detriment of their own health), and I've lost count of how many times I've seen a fat character shown in a film as always eating. Perhaps worst of all, there are films like Darren Aronfsky's "The Whale" that are irredeemable presentations of cruelty disguised as "empathy."

This is why Jeanie Finlay's documentary on Aubrey Gordon, "Your Fat Friend," is a vital work of film.