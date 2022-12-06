Brendan Fraser's Transformation For George Of The Jungle Messed With His Brain

In a pairing that delighted '90s kids the world over, Adam Sandler and Brendan Fraser recently sat down for an interview as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, serving as both an "Airheads" reunion for the pair and a conversation between two of the biggest and most bankable stars at the end of the 20th century. Fraser had his breakthrough role in the (underrated, if you ask me) comedy "Encino Man," which showed his ability to play a charming, hilarious, and hunky character that has had a pretty unconventional upbringing. This performance, paired with his rising star in Hollywood, made him the perfect choice to play the titular "George of the Jungle" in Sam Weisman's film for Disney.

In talking about the role, Sandler playfully acknowledged that Fraser was "jacked" and so "good-looking" in the film that it disappointed him. "You weren't supposed to do that to us," he joked. "You did right by the character, but you did wrong by us, man. You made us feel bad about ourselves." Sandler's comments were in jest and coming from a playful place, but it's clear, based on Fraser's response, that the preparation for "George of the Jungle" wasn't a particularly positive experience.

"I was waxed. Starved of carbohydrates," Fraser said. "I would drive home after work and stop to get something to eat. I needed some cash one day, and I went to the ATM, and I couldn't remember my PIN number because my brain was misfiring. Banging on the thing. I didn't eat that night." Actors used to be commended for undergoing massive physical changes for a film, often praised for continuing to perform through painful circumstances, something Fraser has admitted to having done on "The Mummy." Fortunately, he now knows that starving himself to the point of mental exhaustion is nothing to praise.