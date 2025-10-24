Why Longlegs Director Oz Perkins Won't Be Watching Ryan Murphy's Ed Gein Netflix Series

The true crime genre is lurid by its very nature. We read and watch detailed accounts of monstrousness because these acts are utterly alien to our sane way of living. How do people break in as hideously a fashion as John Wayne Gacy, Richard Speck, or Ted Bundy? We can't help but throw their lives under a microscope and try to figure out what twisted them.

I've read far too many books about serial killers, and have certainly watched my share of movies about these creatures. There is definitely a morbid fascination at play here, but I think this genre has genuine artistic merit if you can stomach the rough stuff. John McNaughton's "Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer" is a masterpiece of dead-eyed dread, and Michael Powell's "Peeping Tom" can't be scrubbed from your consciousness. They get at something about society's potential to distort the minds of lost/discarded people, and they aren't trying to get off on their characters' awfulness.

Ryan Murphy, however, is a sensationalist, and his turn into documenting the lives of serial killers via his "Monster" series has been little more than a wallow. His third season, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story," takes a meta approach to telling the tale of a murderer who inspired both "Psycho" and "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," but it is, at its core, a gory revel. The show goes beyond Gein's killing spree to examine his pop cultural imprint, which includes dipping in on the shooting of "Psycho" and Anthony Perkins' portrayal of the Gein-esque Norman Bates. TMZ asked Oz Perkins, the filmmaker son of the legendary actor, if he'd watched the show, and received a firm, disgusted no.