Michael Rooker's Breakout Movie Helped Inspire The MPAA's NC-17 Rating

Michael Rooker has been a safe pair of hands in Hollywood supporting roles for almost four decades, proving himself equally adept playing trustworthy sidekicks and sneering villains. For younger movie buffs, he's probably best known as Yondu, Peter Quill's blue-skinned space pirate surrogate dad in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films. That character eventually leaned towards the more endearing side of his filmography, but that high-profile role in a slick blockbuster trilogy than grossed almost $2.5 billion at the box office was light years away from how viewers first saw him in his breakout role in shocking psychological horror that inspired the MPAA's NC-17 rating.

Rooker was acting in theater and working as a janitor when director John McNaughton told him about his first film project, "Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer," inspired by the true-life crimes of Henry Lee Lucas. Reportedly, Rooker showed up for the reading in his janitor's uniform, and the movie was so low budget that he wore his own clothes once he was on set. Rooker committed fully to the role, talking to the Texas Rangers who had interviewed the real Henry and staying in character throughout the 28-day shoot. He was so in the zone that his wife held back on revealing they had a baby on the way until after the film had wrapped.

Rooker's method performance and McNaughton's documentary-style approach to the subject certainly added to the gritty realism. Due to lack of funds, the director shot on the fly without permits and used family and friends in supporting roles. This lo-fi nature of "Henry" gives it an unnervingly naturalistic vibe. Indeed, it was the overarching atmosphere rather than its violent content that earned the film a notorious "X" certificate from the MPAA. Clearly something had to change.