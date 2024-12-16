The 12 Best Movies About Real-Life Serial Killers, Ranked

Real-life serial killers have inspired countless films and TV shows. For instance, "Psycho," "The Texas Chainsaw Saw Massacre," and "The Silence of the Lambs" are all downstream from Ed Gein, the Wisconsin factotum who committed murder, grave robbery, and other grisly crimes during the mid-1950s. These may be great films but they are all strictly inspired by serial killers rather than about them. This article considers those films that depict killers' lives close to how they were rather than creating composite characters and other inventions. It also includes films that may not be entirely faithful to the historical record but are compelling enough to give an insight into real-world killers and their crimes.

These movies aim to capture balanced insight into their subjects. Some, like "Monster," show how abuse begets abuse, whereas others, such as "Citizen X," reflect how prejudice and ideology can allow a criminal to kill unchecked. What these films don't do is provide easy answers. We see the illnesses and experiences behind some killers' crimes, but there is a general sense from these 12 films that there is rarely — if ever — a direct answer to the cause of serial murder. Some entries, like "Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer," suggest that some people kill simply because they want to — no trauma or insanity, just casual, opportunistic sadism. Such unsettling ideas elevate these fact-based stories above the crass sensationalism often seen in the genre.