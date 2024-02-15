Director David Fincher's Best Movie Was A Box Office Failure

David Fincher is an obsessive filmmaker. He's become somewhat infamous for his perfectionism, shooting multiple — some would say exhausting — takes to get what he needs. There's a method to this madness: Fincher is looking for something raw and honest. "I hate earnestness in performance," the filmmaker once half-jokingly said. "Usually by Take 17 the earnestness is gone." It's fitting, then, that Fincher's best film is about obsession. "Zodiac," which hit theaters in 2007 and promptly failed at the box office, is the best work of art the filmmaker has created so far; a brilliant, captivating film that grabs you by the throat from the first frame and doesn't let up. Like the characters who inhabit the movie, we grow obsessed with the story; with the mystery; with the truth that can never really be learned.

Fincher knows a thing or two about serial killers. His thriller "Seven" (or "Se7en" if you want to be a weirdo) effectively made him a star director after the debacle of "Alien 3," and his Netflix series "Mindhunter" is still beloved despite only existing for two brief seasons. But "Zodiac" is not your typical serial killer thriller. Because after the first act of the film, the killer essentially fades into the background. He may or may not pop again, but it's not his story. It's the story of people driving themselves slowly insane trying to find an answer. As the tagline for the film boasted on the posters, "There's more than one way to lose your life to a killer."

The Zodiac Killer stalked Northern California through the late 1960s, changing his M.O. seemingly at random. He targeted individuals. Then he targeted couples. Then he went back to lone victims. And then, most terrifying of all, he vanished into the fog, never to be caught. Like Jack the Ripper, we're obsessed with the Zodiac because we'll never have a definitive answer as to who he was. Sure, there will always be someone who claims they've cracked the case. And there might very well be compelling evidence to back that up. But we'll never really know. Whoever the Zodiac was, he's likely dead by now, and he's taken his secrets to the grave. There will be no trial, no conviction, no peace of mind. His crimes may be over with, but his legend lives on. He's a ghost haunting history.