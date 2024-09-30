Who Is Ed Gein? Charlie Hunnam's Monster Season 3 Character, Explained

America's fascination with serial killers has been an exploitable cultural phenomenon since long before the term was coined in the 1970s. People read books, wrote plays, and followed newspaper coverage of notorious murderers like Jack the Ripper, Charles Starkweather, and Richard Speck. A cold-blooded murder in any capacity is baffling enough to normal or normal-ish people; going on a wanton killing spree for kicks or because the lunar cycle is in the proper alignment is just bananas. How and why do minds break like this?

When a (one-time) master novelist like Thomas Harris or a naturalist like John McNaughton is asking these questions, there can be great value in examining the minds of monsters. When Jonathan Demme is adapting the former, there is also the opportunity to make a rewatchable, Oscar-winning classic of a film. When Ryan Murphy is at the helm, you're going to wind up with a lot of great actors (and sometimes directors, like "One False Move" and "Devil in a Blue Dress" filmmaker Carl Franklin) wasting their time and talent crafting something stylish, yet frustratingly simplistic. And he's going to spend a load of Netflix's money telling these stories at a mind-numbingly glacial pace.

It was one thing for Murphy to use his "American Crime Story" brand to retell the sordid tales of O.J. Simpson and Monica Lewinsky, if only because those miniseries had lots of colorful characters and moving narrative pieces. With "Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and now "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," he's asking viewers to spend time with a lot of deeply unpleasant people — abusers, murderers, and, inexplicably, worse. Evidently, Netflix subscribers can't get enough of these lurid yarns, so Murphy has, unsurprisingly, opted to keep "Monsters" going.

His next subject: Ed Gein (to be played by Charlie Hunnam). If the name isn't familiar, trust me, you've heard this story before, and it's impossible to imagine Murphy telling it better. Let me explain.