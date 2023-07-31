Director Carl Franklin On One False Move And Turning Bill Paxton Into A Leading Man [Exclusive Interview]

It was a hugely important film for Bill Paxton. I was a fan of his coming into the movie from "Aliens" and "Near Dark" and things like that, but this was the most fully fleshed out character I think I'd seen him play up to that point. Hurricane is just a fabulous character, and it's kind of bittersweet watching it now. I really miss that guy as an actor. What was it like for him coming into that project and directing him at, I think, a pivotal moment in his career?

I think it was, too. The thing about Bill is, Bill is one of those guys who what you see is what you get. He was a very honest dude. I saw no deception in him as a human being. That was really refreshing. He was cool to work with. The only thing that I had to deal with Bill was to just convince him that he's a leading man, and for him to realize that in some instances, it wasn't necessary for him to do a lot more than what he needed to do. That his presence was really strong, and to just cut back a little bit. He's someone who had a broad range of things he could do and sometimes a tendency ... when an actor has all of that artillery, they sometimes want to shoot all those guns at once. It's just getting him to pull back and just trust the fact that he's a leading man. He is and he was. Certainly after that, with "Big Love" and some other films that came, he demonstrated that. I think this was the first time that he had ever really been a leading man in a film.

The scene where he walks in on the LAPD detectives goofing on him is such a devastating moment. That's a scene that I go back to time and again. You just watch him kind of come apart silently. What was it like shooting that scene?

What was interesting was watching him — because I get involved when I'm directing, sometimes I think I've ruined some good takes because I'm laughing when it's funny or whatever. We had shot the reverse on Jim and on Earl, on the two detectives. I was laughing along with them. Bill, as actors are wont to do, some who are very wedded to their roles, he did not like the idea that I was laughing at his character. Then when we turned to the other direction and when I went there with him, it was a whole different thing, because he became very ... I don't know what the word is, but he would watch me. For some reason, he said that's what allowed him to go where he went to with that.

He was just very vulnerable and very trusting. It was like he and I suddenly were comrades. It was a very interesting thing. I think he then realized what I was doing with this scene, even though before that, I'd expressed what the scene was about. But then he was really understanding that, and he loved going there. He understood and he was really very economical. He took it from the inside, and whatever it was that he felt about that character in terms of the character having been maligned earlier, he took that to heart and it showed. It was a beautiful moment.