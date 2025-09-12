Every Guardians Of The Galaxy Movie, Ranked

"The Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise took the Marvel Cinematic Universe by storm when its first film rolled out over a decade ago. James Gunn's signature cheeky yet charming style (which he's now bringing to the rebooted DC universe) immediately created a following as Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and company met, fought, coalesced, and then turned into a superhero posse worthy of saving Xanadar, Earth, and everything in between. The films consistently rank among the most popular MCU movies to date.

At the time of this writing, the Guardians have shown up in seven other movies across the massive, ever-expanding comic book universe. That includes three "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, two "Avengers" flicks, an extended cameo in "Thor: Love and Thunder," and a short, stand-alone, made-for-TV holiday special. And, of course, at the end of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," the crew is reset, leaving the door open for even more shenanigans to come.

With the Benatar Crew out there soaking up so much limelight, we thought it would be fun to gather up all of their movie appearances and rank them, because who doesn't love a good ranking of a beloved IP? So, without further ado, here is the official /Film list of "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie appearances (not including serialized shows like "What if...?" and "I am Groot"). Let the debates begin.