All 36 Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies Ranked

For almost 20 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has held an iron grip on pop culture. Releasing a Marvel flick was basically a license to print money. But although it's lost a little bit of social cache since then, for a long time MCU films were not just incredibly popular but remarkably consistent.

This makes compiling a ranked list of Marvel movies particularly difficult: There are standout gems at the top and some that are a bit of a disappointment, but there's not a whole lot of daylight between the pictures vying for the middle spots. This is a testament to the Marvel machine — there are very few out-and-out losers among its filmography. But which are the best? Pick up Thor's hammer (if you think you have the moral fortitude, that is), and get ready to disagree — here are the MCU films, ranked.