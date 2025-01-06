The Only Three Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies In The IMDb Top 250 List

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might be having a rough go of late, but it remains the biggest blockbuster franchise of all time. 2024 was a chance for Marvel to fix the MCU before it was too late, and, to that end, the company certainly took some bold swings. For one, Marvel Studios announced the return of Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. in the forthcoming "Avengers: Doomsday," in which he'll be playing legendary Marvel villain Victor Von Doom. The company also released just a single movie in 2024, the box office-obliterating "Deadpool & Wolverine," suggesting studio head Kevin Feige finally got the message about over-saturation and so-called superhero fatigue.

If the MCU does manage to turn things around, it will be a major comeback. But returning to the highs of the MCU's golden years isn't going to be easy. Whether you're a fan of the saga or not, its decade-long box office domination culminated in some of the highest-grossing and most culturally influential films of modern times, bringing the Infinity Saga to a close and kicking off the Multiverse Saga in the process. Since then, films such as "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and streaming series such as "Secret Invasion" have seriously degraded the franchise's standing, leading to Marvel's current quandary.

With the MCU in recalibration mode, then, we can finally take a moment to assess its cultural impact, with books such as "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios" signaling that enough time has passed for us to try to understand this juggernaut franchise in the context of recent history. While we're taking stock of the MCU's impact over the past decade or so, we had a look to see if any of the films managed to crack IMDb's list of the 250 best movies. As it turns out, three of them made the cut.