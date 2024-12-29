The Marvel Movie With The Highest Audience Score On Rotten Tomatoes

After the Marvel Cinematic Universe climaxed in 2019 with the release of "Avengers: Endgame" — a film which made eleventy skatillion dollars (adjusted) — many began to wonder if that was it for the series. After a $400 million, three-hour SFX epic with 40 main characters, a time travel story, and a 45-minute climactic fight scene, it seemed doubtful that it could be topped. Even after another decade of buildup, and an additional twenty-some feature films, such a finale couldn't possibly be recreated.

As it so happens, the doubters were correct. In the five years since "Endgame," the MCU has seemed both overstuffed and directionless. Multiple TV shows have oversaturated the brand, making each MCU entry seem less special. News began to come out about how Marvel Studios was engaged in vicious SFX bidding wars that were hurting the industry. Also, many have begun to notice the narrative limitations of superhero stories in general. There's only so much that can be done with a universe of heroes and villains.

Most notably, when Phase IV and Phase V films hit, it seemed clear that Marvel was no longer building to any kind of climax. They tried to start a new story with a villain named Kang, but that fell apart over the real-life crimes committed by star Jonathan Majors. The films no longer interconnected a vast, over-arching story. And without its interconnectivity, the MCU has nothing. Fans had nothing to look forward to anymore.

But there were still many latter-day hits on the way down. Both "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Deadpool & Wolverine" were gigantic successes, both happily taking cameo-laced victory laps that fans ate up. And, indeed, the Marvel film with the highest Rotten Tomatoes audience score came out during the maligned Phase IV. With a 98% score, Destin Daniel Cretton's 2021 film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is the MCU's most beloved.