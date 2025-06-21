Scarlett Johansson's Biggest Frustration About Playing Marvel's Black Widow Makes Total Sense

For an actor, joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive commitment. The projects take months — sometimes years — to shoot and see the cast and crew travel all over the world, which sounds exhausting. What's more, the shared universe aspect of the franchise means that some actors need to play their characters in lots of movies and series, meaning that they hardly get any time to do the everyday things that normal people do. In the aforementioned interview, Scarlett Johansson admitted that the franchise's time-consuming requirements frustrated her, and they didn't always excite her as a performer. As she put it:

"'Okay. I can't paint my nails, I can't get a haircut.' These sound like silly problems, but your identity is wrapped up in this job for a long time, and if you're not doing engaging work as an actor, you feel a little cagey sometimes."

Being away from the MCU has allowed Johansson to focus on other movies, ranging from Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" to the upcoming "Jurassic World: Rebirth." Her Marvel days appear to be over, but maybe she'll change her mind someday? After all, being a Marvel star is like being a movie gangster — just when you think you're out, the franchise pulls you back in. Robert Downey Jr. can attest to that.