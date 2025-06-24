Every Captain America Movie Ranked

There are some things that are hallmark elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The endless iterations of Iron Man's suit. Thor's hammer, Mjolnir. A single star on a red, white, and blue shield. That last one, of course, belongs to the man (or men) himself: Captain America. Cap started in the MCU as Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). More recently, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) picked up the shield and donned the high-necked suit. Between the two of them, Rogers and Wilson have shown up over and over again across the massive, growing, and increasingly confusing MCU timeline.

While there is a specific way to watch the Captain America movies if you want the full experience, that doesn't mean every Cap moment is equal. Let's rank all of the times the Man Out of Time showed up, from quick one-offs to feature-focused franchise films. We'll keep things to the MCU and focus on movies only (with an official nod to Cap's presence in or influence on shows like "The Falcon & The Winter Soldier," "What If...?," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," and "Captain Carter.")

Without further ado, here is every MCU movie with at least one Captain America sighting, ranked from worst to first.