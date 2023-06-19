Why Anthony Hopkins Found His Role As The MCU's Odin 'Pointless'

It's not exactly uncommon for great actors to look back at some of their most well-known roles and express apathy or even contempt for them. Alec Guinness famously cared little for his work in "Star Wars," even to the point of making monumental demands for his appearance in the sequel. With "Game of Thrones" having an extensive cast of storied actors, Liam Cunningham was one of the few to look at the experience with affection, and even he didn't exactly jump at the chance to do the show. In some ways, fantastical franchise work can be especially hard on such actors, even if the pay is very good.

Anthony Hopkins is one such actor, one of the prime examples of a performer who always brings elegance, dignity, and nuance to every character he plays. Whether it was his breakout, Oscar-winning role in Jonathan Demme's 1991 film "The Silence of the Lambs," his shattering work in 1993's "Remains of the Day," or even his bizarre and hilarious showing in 2017's "Transformers: The Last Knight," you see those qualities.

In 2011, he appeared in another sci-fi franchise, playing the kind of supporting role that becomes the bread and butter for classically trained British actors of a certain age: the old, wise leader, tasked with making decisions that will guide a kingdom. This was "Thor," the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sub-series about the titular God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth). Hopkins would show up in that, the 2013 sequel "Thor: The Dark World," and the 2017 sequel "Thor: Ragnarok."

Despite the many returns, he had mixed feelings about the part. As he told The New Yorker in 2021, "It's pointless acting."