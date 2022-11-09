Angela Bassett Channeled Her Own Feelings Through Queen Ramonda For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" can be considered many things: a sequel to one of Marvel Studios' most successful solo movies ever made, a continued and long overdue celebration of Black representation, and simply an emotionally hard-hitting movie that packs in as much pathos as thrills (read /Film's review by Chris Evangelista for more insights into those aspects of the film). But as much as it has going for it, the Ryan Coogler-directed movie also has the added responsibility of grappling with the devastating loss of star Chadwick Boseman to cancer. That hole in the center of its heart can be felt on every level of the film, from the strong supporting cast stepping up into larger roles to the marketing campaign that centered on the mystery of who would now don the suit, and the heavy mantle of Wakanda's chosen protector, the Black Panther. It should come as a surprise to none that the cast members felt Boseman's absence the hardest of anyone.

Angela Bassett has firmly established herself as a Hollywood legend at this point, instantly adding a sense of gravitas and weight to the original 2018 film as T'Challa's mother Ramonda. Her return in "Wakanda Forever" might not have seemed like anything more than her relatively minor role in "Black Panther," but the buzz surrounding the film in the weeks leading up to its release painted a very different picture altogether. With at least one show-stopping monologue reportedly under her belt, Bassett's performance in the sequel has stood out among the early buzz as one worthy of legitimate awards talk.

The key, as it turns out, was channeling her own emotions to help bring Ramonda's precise mindset in the film to life.