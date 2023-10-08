Iron Man Director Jon Favreau Used A Sneaky Tactic To Cast Robert Downey Jr.

Long before we reached the point of Marvel Cinematic Universe overload; before "Secret Invasion" failed to encapsulate the momentous and historic feeling of the comic book story on which it was based, in a time where being accused of overworking CGI artists in order to churn out a never-ending stream of "content" was inconceivable, there was just Kevin Feige and his dream of a shared cinematic universe.

Of course, now such a concept is widespread, with everyone from Universal and its failed "Dark Universe" to Lionsgate and its wildly successful "John Wick" franchise trying their hand at establishing a shared on-screen world. But whatever you want to say about Feige these days, there's no doubt his contributions to blockbuster film-making have been nothing short of revolutionary. Over the past 15 or so years, the MCU has redefined big-budget movie-making. And it all started with 2008's "Iron Man."

At the time, Feige not only had a vision for what the MCU could become, but he knew how to go about building it, piece by piece. As the Marvel Studios head said in making-of clip, he knew when it came to casting Tony Stark in "Iron Man" that he needed the hero to be "as interesting out of costume as they are in costume." In retrospect, Robert Downey Jr. seems like a no-brainer to fulfill that particular requirement, but it turns out some sneaky tactics were required to smuggle the actor past some Marvel board members who couldn't quite see the vision.