Robert Downey Jr. Won The Iron Man Role Over Timothy Olyphant

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might be struggling these days, having pumped the market full of middling superhero projects that actually deserve that most damning of designations: "content." But this very well could be a mere slump for the behemoth that is Marvel Studios, which at this point is surely too big to fail and will undoubtedly return to glory at some point in the near future... probably.

And when we talk about the glory days, no single project has been as significant to the rise of the MCU than the movie that we can blame for our current situation kicked it all off: "Iron Man." The 2008 hit not only set Kevin Feige's shared universe plans in motion, but it also reestablished star Robert Downey Jr. as ... well, a star. The actor had struggled since his substance addictions and numerous arrests in the 1990s, but his casting in "Iron Man" not only revived his career, it turned out to be a masterstroke on behalf of Feige and director Jon Favreau.

In a recent discussion on the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel, Favreau told Feige, "It wasn't really until we cast Robert that I fully understood what the take was and once it was Robert then it was like every decision became a lot easier," to which Feige responded, "I think that's probably one of the greatest decisions in the history of Hollywood." This might not be an understatement, considering the success of "Iron Man" and its legacy as the film that changed Hollywood and made the MCU possible. But things could have happened very differently if Marvel Studios caved under pressure to pass on RDJ.