Kevin Feige Says The Fantastic Four Will Be A 'Big Pillar' For The Future Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe

It has been a while since we last saw Marvel's First Family, the Fantastic Four, on the big screen. We had the critically-maligned 2015 reboot, and before that, we had the divisive early 2000s duology. Even further before that, if you can believe it, we had Roger Corman's unreleased attempt. Kevin Feige and Matt Shakman are hoping to finally make a great movie that the team deserves, even if it'll take a little bit for them to be reintroduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige didn't say much about the upcoming MCU slate. After all, why would he? The franchise has relied on speculation and pulling together threads of loose information for years, so why stop now? Regardless, he kept relatively mum about what Shakman, along with co-writers Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer have in store for fans. However, he did make a pretty big hint about the franchise's future, and how this team of superheroes fits into it.

"We plan on [them] being a big pillar of the MCU going forward," Feige told the website, "just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years."