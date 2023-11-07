Iron Man 3's Mandarin Twist Landed Ben Kingsley The Role Of Another Huge Coward

Shane Black's 2013 superhero film "Iron Man 3" (or "Iron Man Three," as it appears on screen) is handily one of the best films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It depicted a beleaguered and emotionally wounded Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) working through his battlefield trauma by building multiple Iron Man suits in his lab, and trying his hardest not to fight. That plan is interrupted by the appearance of a vicious terrorist calling himself the Mandarin (Ben Kingsley), a ring-wearing murderer who is behind a series of deadly bombings around the world. Tony, in a fit of rage, gives out his previously secret home address on national TV, instigating an immediate attack from the Mandarin that destroys Tony's massive Malibu home. Oops.

Tony, naturally, goes on a worldwide hunt to find the Mandarin and bring him to justice, which he eventually does. In one of the MCU's cleverest twists, however, it is revealed that the Mandarin is fake. The threatening terrorist seen on the world's TV screens is nothing more than an actor named Trevor Slattery, hired by the film's real big-bad — a man named Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce). Trevor is happy to serve Killian in exchange for drugs and access to sex workers. Trevor is an amusing buffoon who undercuts the predictable evil of an off-the-rack Marvel villain with racist origins.

It seems that Mary Harron, director of the 2022 film "Dalíland," saw "Iron Man 3" and was so impressed by Kingsley's comedic cowardice as Trevor that she cast him as Saldavor Dalí, meant to be depicted as another buffoonish character. She talked about her decision in the latest issue of Total Film Magazine.