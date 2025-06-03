Why Captain America: Brave New World Couldn't Keep Harrison Ford's Red Hulk A Secret

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For much of its history, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has relied pretty heavily on keeping secrets when it comes to its biggest movies. Sometimes, that pans out, such as with "Avengers: Endgame" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Sometimes, it doesn't, like when the "Avengers: Doomsday" cast reveal wound up spoiling parts of "Thunderbolts*." Sometimes, though, Marvel Studios just needs to come right out with it. That's precisely what happened with "Captain America: Brave New World," which made it clear from the jump that Red Hulk was going to be in the film.

Harrison Ford took over the role of the MCU's Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in "Brave New World," which was a big deal. Having him become Red Hulk? An even bigger deal. It's the kind of surprise that might have been cool to save until opening night, but Marvel chose to spoil the Red Hulk reveal early on in its marketing. Why was that decision made, exactly? While speaking with the folks at Empire, director Julius Onah touched on that very topic. According to the filmmaker, it simply wouldn't have been possible to keep this a secret:

"When you're making a movie like this, an announcement goes out that Harrison Ford is going to play Thaddeus Ross, and you have a fandom as massive and as passionate as the MCU fandom is, you're toast at that point, you know?"

Red Hulk has a long, complicated history in the pages of Marvel Comics but, to Onah's point, observant fans were certainly going to speculate that's where Anthony Mackie's first solo movie as Captain America was going. Speculation is one thing, though. Confirming it in the marketing is another.