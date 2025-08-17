The Netflix Trilogy That IMDb Users Consider One Of The Worst Of All Time

The fact that Netflix is a global company often results in some pleasant surprises on the streamer's most-watched charts. In 2023, for example, Indian crime drama "Jaane Jaan" topped the Netflix charts, proving once again that the streamer was a force for good, at least in terms of exposing audiences to films and series that they otherwise might never encounter. In 2020, however, subscribers were greeted by a new erotic thriller from Poland sitting in the "Recently Added" category that seemed designed to undo all that goodwill Netflix had built up with its other international offerings.

"365 Days" or "365 dni" is based on the first in a series of three novels by Polish author Blanka Lipińska, and had been given a theatrical release in its native country in February 2020 before hitting Netflix in June of that year. In yet another example of how streaming has taken over the world, the film's streaming debut was a much bigger deal than its theatrical run, as "365 Days" became a big hit with global audiences. But its notoriety was also propelled by the controversy surrounding its streaming release, most of which was down to its depiction of a toxic relationship between young Warsaw woman Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) and Sicilian mob boss Massimo (Michele Morrone), which began with the latter imprisoning the former for 365 days.

The film wasn't just a hit. It was verging on a phenomenon, with "365 Days" debuting at No. 1 worldwide on the streamer and breaking multiple viewing records. All of this while it was being criticized for seemingly celebrating the concepts of rape and kidnapping as if they were simply scenarios to be mined for erotic thrills. Unsurprisingly, critics were unimpressed, to say the least. The movie has a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Jessica Kiang of Variety describing it as "thoroughly terrible, politically objectionable, occasionally hilarious." Meanwhile, the Razzies nominated "365 Days" for worst movie of the year (though it's surely long since been time to retire the Razzies altogether).

All of which should have been enough to ensure any sequel plans were scrapped. But with viewing figures like that, Netflix was never going to say no to more, and this time the company was going to spearhead the whole sordid affair, producing two more movies that went straight to the streamer and which skipped theaters altogether. "365 Days: This Day" arrived on Netflix in April 2022, and the threequel, "The Next 365 Days," debuted in August that same year. More abject reviews and controversy ensued, but perhaps the trilogy's most impressive achievement is landing every single one of its installments in the IMDb bottom 100.