There's An Indian Crime Drama In Netflix's Top 10 That Demands Our Attention

If you find yourself in the throes of scrolling fatigue as you desperately navigate the various streaming platform catalogs, we might just have the answer for you. "Jaane Jaan," which translates as "Beloved," "Sweetheart," or whatever English term of endearment you prefer, is a Hindi-language thriller that's gone bonkers since hitting Netflix on September 21, 2023.

Based on the 2005 novel "The Devotion of Suspect X" by Japanese author Keigo Higashino, this adaptation is helmed by director Sujoy Ghosh, who told Variety the original novel is a "massive, complicated mind-numbing, mind-f*****g love story." And it seems that's also the recipe for a massive Netflix hit, with the film debuting at number one in numerous countries and becoming the top non-English movie in the world on the streamer.

Starring Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan in her streaming debut, "Jaane Jaan" follows single mother Maya D'Souza (Khan) who becomes the number one suspect in the murder of her ex-husband. Luckily, her brilliant neighbor, Naren 'Naru' Vyas (Jaideep Ahlawat) decides to help her evade determined police inspector Karan Anand (Vijay Varma), making for a taught cat and mouse game between gifted math teacher and driven cop.

Evidently, people are lapping up this Indian thriller, which has not only proven successful but has also broken Netflix records — though it's worth keeping in mind that Netflix viewer metrics are dodgy at best.