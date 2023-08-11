Kohrra Is An Indian Noir Series – And The Latest Hit For Netflix

This post contains slight spoilers for Netflix's "Kohrra."

Over the years, Indian crime thrillers or procedural-centered dramas on Netflix have performed really well, appealing to global audiences with their layered take on institutional efficiency and our understanding of how these systems work. Examples such as "Sacred Games" and "Pataal Lok" come to mind, and following this trend of complex, subversive entries in the genre is "Kohrra" (roughly translated to "fog"), which is currently topping Netflix India charts and is ranked pretty high in the Top 10 across South Asia and the Middle East (via Variety). Despite the crime procedural genre being oversaturated at this point, "Kohrra" manages to take specific tropes and subvert them thoroughly, especially when it comes to the portrayal of hegemonic politics of the "romance in the mustard field" trope.

"Kohrra" opens with a murder in a field, where a layer of dense fog hangs over the scene. The death of a man who was about to get married in a few days shifts focus on the fraught, interpersonal relationships that he shared with those he loved, and raises questions about how far one is willing to go in the name of such intense emotions. This six-episode series unravels the mystery in slow-burn, yet intense fashion, and director Randeep Jha ("Trial by Fire") dives into an interconnected web of crime and passion by using an investigative structure that exposes the rot and dysfunction at the heart of these circles.

Emotions are central to "Kohrra," as the inability to reign them in leads to extreme acts, to the point that losing control is the only way to move forward. The procedural side of things does not look rosy either, as the death of Paul (Vishal Handa) unravels threads of warring motivations, including that of prime suspect Sakaar (Saurav Khurana).