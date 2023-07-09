A German Crime Thriller Series Has Taken Claim In Netflix's Top 10

As Forrest Gump's mother once observed, "[Netflix's Top 10] is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get." You could just as easily encounter an M. Night Shyamalan flop as you could a xenophobic and otherwise insensitive Obama-era action thriller starring Owen Wilson. On rare occasions, you might even encounter one of those Netflix Originals that the streamer insists everyone is watching (despite only having their vague in-house viewership metrics to back up those claims).

If Netflix's Top 10 is good for anything, though, it's putting intriguing non-U.S. movies and shows on the radars of those who would've otherwise never heard of them, must less gone looking for them. Today's example? "Schlafende Hunde" (better known by its English title, "Sleeping Dog"), a German crime thriller series in which a hardened former detective and a prosecutor who's still wet behind the ears find themselves on a collision course as they investigate the same criminal case.

Of course, if you're anything like me, then it's not the show's familiar-sounding plot that grabs your attention. Rather, it's the casting of Max Riemelt, the German actor who played everybody's favorite sexy German bad boi safe-cracker, Wolfgang Bogdanow, on the Wachowski sisters and J. Michael Straczynski's cult hit Netflix sci-fi series "Sense8."