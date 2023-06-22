A Korean Mystery Series Is Holding A High Spot In Netflix's Top 10

Thrilling boxing matches that have more at stake than victory? Check. A labyrinthine mystery that gradually evolves into a smart crime thriller involving loan sharks? Also, check. Kim Joo-Hwan's Korean mystery thriller "Bloodhounds" offers this two-in-one experience, and it's no surprise that this hidden gem is topping Netflix charts at the moment. "Bloodhounds" is based on an extremely popular webcomic of the same name, and dramatizes the lives of Geon-woo (Woo Do-Hwan) and Woo-jin (Sang-yi Lee), two souls who get caught up in the world of boxing in an attempt to pay off private loans and keep their families afloat. With such meaningful stakes attached to the central action, "Bloodhounds" weaves a satisfying web of character-driven storylines that are told in ways both impactful and stylish.

There is a reason Korean dramas tend to do so well for streaming platforms like Netflix, or even in general. There's an undeniable international appeal to stories that delve into the fantastical and the mundane, situating grounded, relatable characters in scenarios that are exciting to submerge oneself in. This time-tested trend precedes the global phenomenon of "Squid Game" — a series that managed to strike specific emotional chords and resonate with diverse audiences — as popular dramas such as "Crash Landing On You" and "Coffee Prince" has always been a topic of fervent discourse.

"Bloodhounds" continues the tradition of subverting expectations by elevating itself above generic action thriller tropes, as it chooses to convey character nuance with every stylistic choice it makes. More importantly, the action sequences in "Bloodhounds" speak for themselves, with the heroes' kicks and calculated punches serving as their personal tools for achieving some semblance of justice in a situation where the odds are heavily stacked against them. This alone makes "Bloodhounds" worth your time.