Beef Season 2 Review: Netflix's Darkly Comedic Anthology Series Takes It To The Next Level

Ever wonder what keeps drawing us back to dark stories about complicated characters behaving badly? There's the reality TV-style tourism factor of it all, where we as viewers can sit at a distant remove and pat ourselves on the back that we're not nearly as messed up as those people. Some can find an odd sort of comfort in stories that traffic in the full spectrum of humanity, shining a light on the worst moments in our lives to (hopefully) highlight the best we're capable of. Still others just want a good old-fashioned adult drama — one that resists any lurid, rubbernecking vibes or mostly just wallows in exploitative schlock.

What if someone cracked the code on how best to take advantage of each and every one of these factors ... all while interrogating those very same impulses at the same time? The debut season of "Beef" came out of nowhere in 2023 to become a standout example of this exact mode of storytelling, thanks to creator/showrunner/executive producer Lee Sung Jin. His ability to take the most mundane of real-life tipping points — in that instance, a case of road rage gone horribly wrong — and transform it into as bizarre, offbeat, and farcical a cautionary tale as you'll ever see proved an instant winner. Turning this limited series into an anthology show built to last could've (and probably should've) been an impossible feat, but season 2 somehow molds that same loose concept and spins it into what will almost certainly be more Emmy-winning gold.

This time, "Beef" focuses on two rival couples from two completely different generations and puts them on a collision course stemming from an awfully dark place: a disagreement that, from the outside looking in, brushes right up to the line of domestic violence. On the surface, Oscar Isaac's ultra-charismatic Josh Martín and his sophisticated English wife Lindsay (Carey Mulligan) have it all — an extravagant country club to run, high-profile clientele to fawn over, and a life well on its way to a tax bracket most of us peasants can only dream about. But when star-crossed club employees Ashley (Cailee Spaeny) and Austin (Charles Melton) catch their boss in the midst of a particularly heated argument at home, the incriminating evidence Ashley records on her phone unleashes a spider's web of complications that threatens to ensnare all four of their lives.

What unfolds from there is another shocking, absurd, and morbidly hilarious spiral into the abyss of our own worst inclinations. "Beef" season 1 held a mirror to everything we tend to worry over or take for granted, from our self-image to our love lives to the mile-wide gulf between what we envisioned for ourselves and where we actually ended up. Season 2 takes this to the next level and delivers the next chapter of one of the best streaming shows around.