Is This Thing On? Review: Will Arnett Delivers A Career-Defining Performance In This Intimate Divorce Dramedy
For a couple decades now, Will Arnett has been best known for both his impeccable comedic chops and his instantly recognizable voice. From the hilarious mistakes and illusions of Gob Bluth in the enduring hilarity of "Arrested Development" to countess voices behind the hilarious LEGO Batman, the surprisingly poignant BoJack Horseman, and many more, Arnett is one of the best funnymen in the business. Professional Grade, if you will. But once you see Arnett's latest performance in Bradley Cooper's new dramedy "Is This Thing On?," you'll be looking at him in a whole new light.
"Is This Thing On?" focuses on recently divorced Alex (Arnett) and Tess (Laura Dern) as they navigate co-parenting, deal with the hurdles of being middle aged and suddenly single, and reconcile their insecurities and unhappiness in their lives and with each other.
After having a bit of a weed cookie, a melancholic Alex (based on real life comic John Bishop) finds himself on stage at an open mic night for stand-up comedy because he wants to avoid paying the cover charge at the bar, and he gets just enough laughs and satisfaction to bring him back for another round. Soon, Alex has a folder of bits he's working on and tries to get on stage as much as he can, finding the stage is just as therapeutic as it is rewarding. Meanwhile, Tess is trying to sort out the next chapter of her life in the wake of their divorce, which includes a new career path as an Olympic volleyball coach, herself being a former Olympian in the same sport, which also happens to be the very thing she left behind in order to start a family with Alex.
Basically, both Alex and Tess didn't end up where they thought they would. However, while they both decided that divorce was their best option, they probably didn't realize what that would mean.
Will Arnett and Laura Dern have incredible chemistry
What makes "Is This Thing On?" work so magnificently is the chemistry anchored purely by the excellent performances from both Arnett and Dern. They feed off each other like a couple who really has been married for a long time, from their pointed jabs to passive aggressive comments, and it can be both heartbreaking and lovely to watch.
There's a moment when Alex, who has moved into his own apartment in New York City, rushes over to Tess' house with their two sons to see if Tess can watch them for a couple hours, so he can take on a promising stand-up gig. Tess' reaction isn't super helpful, telling Alex that dropping this on her suddenly pushes her into a corner, because if she says no, it makes it seem like the boys can't just come back to their home whenever they want, and because of that, she tells Alex, "You suck." In a split second, Arnett goes through surprise, pain, and anger before rebutting, "You suck!"
That might not sound like a pivotal moment when you read it, but when you see Arnett and Dern play this scene out, you'll know exactly what I mean. There are other quiet moments that each gets to themselves that really bring you into their personal space too, whether it's Alex singing in a nervous sort of way to himself after doing stand-up for the first time, or Tess having a quick cry to herself in Alex's shower when she sees that their boys have the same light-up toothbrushes in Alex's apartment as they use in the house they used to share together.
Bradley Cooper gets up close an personal with Is This Thing On?
Enhancing the performances of Arnett and Dern is the deceptively simple fashion in which Cooper shoots them. When Alex does stand-up for the first time, he holds a close-up on Arnett's face for an uncomfortably long time, allowing us to both absorb his nerves and emotions as he starts working through the complex layers of his recent divorce in a room full of strangers, as well as helping us feel what it's like to be on that stage, hoping that someone will laugh at what you have to say.
Alex isn't the only one who gets this treatment either. When Tess discovers Alex is doing stand-up by accidentally ending up at one of his shows, Cooper holds a similar shot on Dern's face, catching every single small change in her facial expression, whether it's a wince of pain or scowl of frustration, until she starts to feel a bit of pride, a slow smile building on her face.
It's the beginning of a turning point in Alex and Tess' relationship, as they basically start having an affair with each other. But it's not all sneaking around and rekindling their broken romance, because there are hard conversations to be had about not just their marriage but their lives as individuals. Shifting back and forth from cute moments to sudden arguments only adds to the film's genuine portrayal of a fractured relationship.
Adding to that authenticity is the film's ensemble cast, whether it's Alex and Tess group of friends played by Bradley Cooper (playing a spectacular goober and actor known as Balls), Andra Day, Sean Hayes, and Scott Icenogle, or Alex's amusingly concerned parents played by Ciarán Hinds and Christine Ebersole. But it's child actors Blake Kane and Calvin Knegten who truly stand out as Alex and Tess' boys Felix and Jude, both struggling to understand Alex's newfound passion for stand-up comedy along with the larger mess of the divorce.
Will Arnett is the MVP here
"Is This Thing On?" feels much less grand and ambitious than Bradley Cooper's previous directorial efforts, his new take on "A Star Is Born" and Netflix's "Maestro," but I mean that in the best way possible. This has the spirit of the kind of small movie that would breakout from the Sundance Film Festival. It's an intimate movie with a dose of comedy that doesn't feel contrived or exaggerated in the middle of a heartbreaking story that packs an emotional punch without feeling like it's trying too hard. If anything "Is This Thing On?" feels like watching two of your close friends go through a tough time.
Again, it cannot be overstated how integral Arnett and Dern are to making this movie work. It's deceptively simple in its presentation, but it couldn't be a more complex tale of a crumbling marriage and two people struggling to keep their lives together for the sake of their kids. Dern has always excelled with material like this, but Arnett has ventured into uncharted territory with this phenomenal performance (in addition to co-writing the script with Mark Chappell and Bradley Cooper). I can't help but feel a point of pride in Arnett for making this turn at this stage in his career. It's not that this kind of performance is better than any of this comedic work, which deserves just as much recognition as drama. But Arnett is so vulnerable and raw as Alex, marking a drastic change of pace for his career, that you can't help but feel for him in a meaningful way.
It may not seem like the kind of movie that deserves your attention on the big screen, but this is exactly the kind of movie that you should put your phone down for. Let your eyes linger on the impressive performances here, enjoy the laughs in between the drama, and feel something without getting lost in a second screen.
/Film Rating: 9 out of 10
"Is This Thing On?" is in limited release starting on December 19, 2025, and it will get a wider release on January 9, 2026.