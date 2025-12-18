Is This Thing On? Review: Will Arnett Delivers A Career-Defining Performance In This Intimate Divorce Dramedy

For a couple decades now, Will Arnett has been best known for both his impeccable comedic chops and his instantly recognizable voice. From the hilarious mistakes and illusions of Gob Bluth in the enduring hilarity of "Arrested Development" to countess voices behind the hilarious LEGO Batman, the surprisingly poignant BoJack Horseman, and many more, Arnett is one of the best funnymen in the business. Professional Grade, if you will. But once you see Arnett's latest performance in Bradley Cooper's new dramedy "Is This Thing On?," you'll be looking at him in a whole new light.

"Is This Thing On?" focuses on recently divorced Alex (Arnett) and Tess (Laura Dern) as they navigate co-parenting, deal with the hurdles of being middle aged and suddenly single, and reconcile their insecurities and unhappiness in their lives and with each other.

After having a bit of a weed cookie, a melancholic Alex (based on real life comic John Bishop) finds himself on stage at an open mic night for stand-up comedy because he wants to avoid paying the cover charge at the bar, and he gets just enough laughs and satisfaction to bring him back for another round. Soon, Alex has a folder of bits he's working on and tries to get on stage as much as he can, finding the stage is just as therapeutic as it is rewarding. Meanwhile, Tess is trying to sort out the next chapter of her life in the wake of their divorce, which includes a new career path as an Olympic volleyball coach, herself being a former Olympian in the same sport, which also happens to be the very thing she left behind in order to start a family with Alex.

Basically, both Alex and Tess didn't end up where they thought they would. However, while they both decided that divorce was their best option, they probably didn't realize what that would mean.