Forget Jon Snow, Kit Harington Gives His Best Performance In An Overlooked HBO Series

This article contains spoilers for "Industry" season 4 episode 2, "The Commander and the Grey Lady."

In 2011, "Game of Thrones," based on George R.R. Martin's best-selling fantasy novel series "A Song of Ice and Fire," made a splash on HBO, and in the process, it introduced a whole bunch of young actors to the entire world. Among them was Kit Harington, who was cast in his early 20s and became a superstar thanks to the role of Jon Snow, a presumed bastard of the Northern noble Eddard "Ned" Stark who joins the Night's Watch in season 1. Now, Harington is starring in a very different HBO show — the best one you're not watching, actually — and proving that he's an enormously talented actor apart from the often dour role of Jon Snow.

On "Industry," the finance bro show created by reformed finance bros Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, Harington plays Sir Henry Muck, a character first introduced in the show's third season (which aired in 2024) who links up with our favorite group of toxic finance bros (and gals) as the CEO of an environmentally friendly standup called Lumi. To call Henry erratic and mercurial is an understatement; throughout his debut on "Industry," Henry verbally torments his link to Pierpoint, Robert Spearing (Harry Lawtey), and acts like an absolute idiot before closing out the season engaged to Robert's dream girl Yasmin Kara-Hanani (a spectacular Marisa Abela) as the two realize they need to link their wealthy bloodlines to stave off personal ruin. Lawtey's Robert is no longer on "Industry," but thanks to Yasmin, Henry is a bigger character in season 4 — and it's great to see Harington show off his considerable range.