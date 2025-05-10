George R.R. Martin Had One Condition To Turn Game Of Thrones Into A TV Show

Before David Benioff and D.B. Weiss could get their "Game of Thrones" adaptation greenlit, they had to prove themselves to the books' author, George R.R. Martin. After all, they were asking for a lot in 2005 when they first pitched Martin their idea for a "Game of Thrones" TV show; by that point, the pair had little on their resumes indicating they could handle overseeing a decade-spanning HBO fantasy drama. The most high-profile achievement between the two at that stage was Benioff writing the screenplay for the 2004 Brad Pitt vehicle "Troy."

Be that as it may, Benioff and Weiss had two things working in their favor when they spoke with Martin. The first was that they were clearly genuine fans of the original novels, and the second was that they had figured out the answer to one of the books' biggest mysteries. As Weiss explained in a 2015 interview with Variety:

"I think with us, he understood that we didn't have to fake anything. We had become instantly and genuinely obsessed with his books to the point where we knew lots and lots about the minutiae of them — and then he asked us the question about Jon Snow's parentage. Maybe if we had gotten it wrong, he would have let us do it anyway. It was still obvious that we love this, and that we wanted to do it more than anything in the world, and that we would respect it and honor it. I think getting (the answer) right probably helped."

As fans today all know, Jon's mother turned out to be Ned's late sister Lyanna, while Jon's father was none other than Rhaegar Targaryen. The clues for all this were subtle but still laid out pretty clearly in Ned Stark's point-of-view chapters in the first book. Readers knew that Lyanna had died under vague circumstances around the same time Jon was born. They also knew Lyanna had asked Ned to promise he'd do something for her. Combine that with Ned's secretiveness around Jon's mother, the idea of Ned cheating on his wife Catelyn being out of character for him, and how Robert Baratheon wanted to wipe out the entire Targaryen bloodline, and it was easy for savvy readers to connect the dots.