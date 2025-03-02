Game Of Thrones: Jon Snow's Family Tree Explained

This post contains spoilers for HBO's "Game of Thrones" and the "A Song of Ice and Fire" book series.

We're told over and over again throughout "Game of Thrones" that Jon Snow's whole deal is "being a bastard." Played by Kit Harington, Jon shows up in the pilot as the apparent bastard son of the honorable Ned Stark (Sean Bean), the patriarch of House Stark in the northern reaches of Westeros, and some random tavern wench. But when you learn more about Ned and his nature, the idea that Jon could possibly be the result of an affair seems sort of ludicrous. Despite that, Jon is constantly met with hostility from Ned's wife Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley), who thinks Jon is a reminder of Ned's greatest misstep as a husband, and he's not treated with as much kindness and respect as his siblings Robb (Richard Madden), Sansa (Sophie Turner), Arya (Maisie Williams), Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright), and Rickon (Art Parkinson). (Even the Stark's Greyjoy ward Theon, played by Alfie Allen, dunks on Jon whenever he gets the chance.) So what is Jon's deal?

The bottom line is that Jon Snow isn't a bastard at all, but a legitimate heir to the Iron Throne ... and after Ned goes and gets his head chopped off at the end of the show's first season, the secret seems to die with him, because Jon would have been killed as a mere infant if anyone but Ned knew about his true identity. So what happens to Jon throughout "Game of Thrones," who are his parents, and does his highborn lineage ever prove important in the HBO series? (The answer to that last thing is "no," but we'll get there.)