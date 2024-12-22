Who Is The Prince That Was Promised? The Game Of Thrones Prophecy Explained

In the third episode of the eighth and final (albeit abbreviated) season of "Game of Thrones," titled "The Long Night," we finally get to see the long-awaited Battle of Winterfell, where the remaining characters team up to fight the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) and try to take down his army once and for all. Jon and Daenerys are, naturally, on the battlefield, whether they're on dragonback attempting to barbecue the Night King and his cronies from above or facing them head on. During the fight, though, someone else emerges from the darkness (and I do mean that literally because this entire episode is shot in the lowest possible light) — Arya Stark, Jon's presumed half-sister played by Maisie Williams.

Melisandre corners Arya during the battle to remind her of a half-baked "prophecy" she made when she first met Arya in season 3, saying she would, essentially, shut eyes of many colors; during the battle of Winterfell, Melisandre brings up the "blue" eyes, which seems to be the "Game of Thrones" creative team's way of retconning the entire situation so that Arya can go forth and kill the Night King. She does exactly that by using a Valyrian steel dagger with Aegon's prophecy of "a song of ice and fire" engraved upon it, which has changed hands many, many times in Westeros. It's a cool moment, sure, but it's also sort of incredibly ridiculous, because narratively, it's unsatisfying to give the show's most important kill to a character who has no history whatsoever with the Night King. (Jon should have done it; it's the boring choice, but it's also the one that provides some actual payoff to seven seasons' worth of setup.) Arya is never confirmed to be "the prince that was promised" one way or the other, but she's the one to slay the Night King — and this is just one example of the many, many prophecies that never got resolved on "Game of Thrones."