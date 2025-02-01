How Is House Of The Dragon's Rhaenyra Targaryen Related To Daenerys?

When "Game of Thrones" first premiered in 2011, fans fell in love with Daenerys Targaryen, the "Mother of Dragons" played by Emilia Clarke who ended the show's wildly successful first season rising from her husband's funeral pyre with three baby dragons to her name borne from ancient eggs belonging to her family line. (No, really; people ended up naming their kids "Daenerys" and "Khaleesi" once the series really took off, which might have felt like a misstep after the series finale made Daenerys into an insane tyrant, but I digress.) "Game of Thrones" came to a close in 2019 and its first official spin-off, the prequel "House of the Dragon," began its run on HBO in 2022, introducing the world to another powerful Targaryen queen: Rhaenyra Targaryen, played as a teenager by Milly Alcock and as an adult by Emma D'Arcy. The two women are pretty similar in many ways: they both want to rule the Seven Kingdoms despite fierce opposition, both battle upon dragonback, and both end up experiencing brief triumphs before their reigns are cut brutally short (by their deaths, specifically).

So how are the two related, since they quite obviously are? The two women are eight generations apart, and as a result, Rhaenyra, whose life and reign predate Daenerys by hundreds of years, is Daenerys' sixth great-grandmother. Despite Rhaenyra's difficulties as a ruler amidst the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, she does manage to keep at least a few of her children alive, and though a few of them end up ruling Westeros after her defeat and downfall, it's not a totally direct line to Daenerys. Here's how Rhaenyra's Targaryen lineage leads directly to Daenerys and her quest to take the Iron Throne back for the ancient family.