Why Aerys II Targaryen Is Known As The Mad King In Game Of Thrones

Aerys has big dreams as King of the Seven Kingdoms, but his attention span is on the short side, so he neglects to bring most of his big plans to fruition ... and as he declines, Tywin Lannister's strength and influence only grows, leading to a current of distrust between the King and his Hand. Aerys was also known to keep many mistresses and covet what he couldn't have, leading to a very awkward situation between Aerys and Tywin where, when the latter marries his beloved wife, Joanna, Aerys apparently insists that he had a "right" to Tywin's new bride first. (Fan theories over whether or not Peter Dinklage's Tyrion Lannister is a secret Targaryen center largely around the idea that Aerys followed through on this threat.) Not only does this drive more of a wedge between the two men, but rumors swirl throughout Westeros that Tywin is the one really ruling the realm, which royally pisses Aerys off. Then, as the king deals with the tragic death of a few of his children at a young age, he experiences some of his earliest bouts of madness, even going so far as to behead a wet nurse who nursed one of his late sons. (He also has the baby's mother, one of his mistresses, tortured and killed along with her whole family.)

The relationship between Tywin and Aerys breaks down even further when the former tries to throw a tourney to celebrate one of Aerys' surviving sons, Viserys, in apparent good faith — but when Tywin suggests that his daughter Cersei (played in the series by Lena Headey) and Aerys' eldest son Rhaegar could form a political marriage, Aerys basically declares that Cersei isn't highborn enough for his son, causing the largest rift between the two yet. None of this is helped by an event known as the Defiance of Duskendale, wherein an angry lord (Lord Denys Darklyn of, well, Duskendale) sets a trap for Aerys and holds the king captive for several months. After Ser Barristan Selmy, played in "Game of Thrones" by Ian McElhinney, rescues Aerys, he gets revenge on House Darklyn by having all of them killed, which isn't a great sign in regards to Aery's mindset at the time.