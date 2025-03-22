Why Harry Lawtey Left HBO's Industry

In an interview with The Wrap after Harry Lawtey's exit was announced, Konrad Kay and Mickey Down said that things just didn't work out, but that luckily, Robert's story came to a satisfying end in the season 3 finale. "We love Robert as a character. We love Harry as an actor. We think he's going to go into massive things — he already has done," Down told interviewer Missy Schwartz. "And it was, I think, a sort of mutual decision that we couldn't make it work for the time that we had, but also that we had reached the conclusion of the character. And I think Harry reached his own conclusion."

"When the character feels like they've had some sort of redemption, or they've found the light at the end of the tunnel, there is sort of no more to say," Down continued. "I'm sad we couldn't make it work. But Harry had an amazing ending at the end of episode 8 of Season 3. And we gave him the redemption that I think a lot of the audience was craving because we put him through the wringer in season 3."

Not only that, but Kay made it quite clear that should Lawtey have the time and desire to come back to "Industry" for a guest spot or cameo, he'll be welcomed back with open arms. "Creatively, we both felt like his story was done, but also, we were very much of the mind that we should leave the door open for him to come back," Kay clarified. "He didn't die of an aneurysm. He's just doing his own thing over here while the relentless world continues. And, you know, we'll see what happens with this story going forward."

Ultimately, both Kay and Down only had phenomenal things to say about one of their young stars. "We're hugely grateful for Harry for his work on the show," Down gushed. "He's a fantastic actor and I can't imagine he's gonna have trouble finding a huge role and then having a massive, massive career."