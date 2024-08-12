How Kit Harington Really Feels About Game Of Thrones Season 8

The overwhelming imprint of "Game of Thrones" on the public consciousness, coupled with its somewhat rushed, unsatisfactory series finale, might have left a Westeros-shaped void within our hearts. The ongoing "House of the Dragon" was quick to remedy that ache — albeit with a much more contained story featuring the Targaryens in the spotlight — but talks about other "Thrones" spinoffs promised to keep the epic saga going. Among them was "Snow," which would have paved the path for the return of Jon Snow and his adventures beyond The Wall, with Kit Harington reprising the role. However, this spin-off was canceled earlier this year, due to a lack of concrete narrative direction that would justify the return of a character we diligently followed (and rooted for) over eight seasons.

In an interview with GQ, Harington spoke about the canceled spin-off, explaining how HBO approached him for the role and he was initially unsure about embarking on a fresh journey for the character. However, there was a kernel of intrigue as to whether a meaningful story could be told about a soldier battling unforgettable trauma:

"My first reaction was no. And then I thought there could be an interesting and important story about the soldier after the war. I felt that there might be something left to say and a story left to tell in a pretty limited way. We spent a couple of years back and forth developing it. And it just didn't ... nothing got us excited enough."

Harington backed out after realizing that developing something that didn't excite everyone involved was a futile endeavor and that he wanted to move beyond his career-defining role as Jon Snow by trying something new. But how does Harington feel about the final season of "Game of Thrones," especially that divisive finale?